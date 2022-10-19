Overview

Dr. Robert Shaffer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with St. Vincent's East.



Dr. Shaffer works at Gastro Health in Birmingham, AL with other offices in Pell City, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.