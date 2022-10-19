Dr. Robert Shaffer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shaffer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Shaffer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Shaffer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with St. Vincent's East.
Locations
-
1
Gastro Health - St. Vincent's East100 Pilot Medical Dr Ste 250, Birmingham, AL 35235 Directions (205) 838-3034
-
2
SouthEast Gastro - Pell City74 Plaza Dr, Pell City, AL 35125 Directions (205) 838-3034
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Vincent's East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Shaffer for about fifthteen years. He is a fantastic doctor. His is very caring for his patients. He takes time to listen to you and explain what he advises to do to take care of you. He stays up to date on new treatments. I am very thankful that he is my gastroenterologist. His nurse, Lisa Peoples is great also. I highly recommend them. All the staff are nice at the Pilot Place office.
About Dr. Robert Shaffer, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- Carolinas Medical Center
- Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
- Troy
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shaffer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shaffer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shaffer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shaffer has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shaffer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Shaffer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaffer.
