Overview

Dr. Robert Settipane, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Warwick, RI. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with South County Hospital.



Dr. Settipane works at Tollgate Allergy and Asthma Center in Warwick, RI with other offices in East Providence, RI and Wakefield, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Hives, Allergic Rhinitis and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.