Dr. Robert Sershon, MD
Dr. Robert Sershon, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.
Anderson Orthopaedic Clinic2501 Parkers Ln Ste 200, Alexandria, VA 22306 Directions (703) 892-6500
Anderson Orthopaedic Clinic2445 Army Navy Dr Ste 400, Arlington, VA 22206 Directions (703) 892-6500
Anderson Orthopaedic Clinic3299 Woodburn Rd Ste 480, Annandale, VA 22003 Directions (703) 892-6500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Mount Vernon Hospital
My BMI was over 50. I went to 4 different surgeons before Dr. Sershon was willing to take the risk with me. Had TRKR in October and TLKR in December. Both surgeries were an excellent experience from Dr Sershon and staff to all the staff at Inova Hospital. Thanks Dr. Sershon for giving me my quality of life back. Now that I have new knees, time to get this weight off.
- Anderson Orthopaedic Institute - Hip & Knee Replacement
- Rush University Medical Center
- Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ
- Johns Hopkins University
