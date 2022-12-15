See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Alexandria, VA
Dr. Robert Sershon, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (84)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Robert Sershon, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.

Dr. Sershon works at Anderson Orthopaedic Clinic in Alexandria, VA with other offices in Arlington, VA and Annandale, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Anderson Orthopaedic Clinic
    2501 Parkers Ln Ste 200, Alexandria, VA 22306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 892-6500
  2. 2
    Anderson Orthopaedic Clinic
    2445 Army Navy Dr Ste 400, Arlington, VA 22206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 892-6500
  3. 3
    Anderson Orthopaedic Clinic
    3299 Woodburn Rd Ste 480, Annandale, VA 22003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 892-6500
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
  • Inova Fairfax Hospital
  • Inova Mount Vernon Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Hip

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Artificial Hip Joint Damage Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Hip Injury Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Prosthetic Joint Infections Chevron Icon
Prosthetic Joint Mechanical Failure Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 84 ratings
    Patient Ratings (84)
    5 Star
    (83)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 15, 2022
    My BMI was over 50. I went to 4 different surgeons before Dr. Sershon was willing to take the risk with me. Had TRKR in October and TLKR in December. Both surgeries were an excellent experience from Dr Sershon and staff to all the staff at Inova Hospital. Thanks Dr. Sershon for giving me my quality of life back. Now that I have new knees, time to get this weight off.
    Tony McLelland — Dec 15, 2022
    About Dr. Robert Sershon, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1346689338
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Anderson Orthopaedic Institute - Hip & Knee Replacement
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Rush University Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Johns Hopkins University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Sershon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sershon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sershon has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sershon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sershon has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sershon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    84 patients have reviewed Dr. Sershon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sershon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sershon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sershon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

