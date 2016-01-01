Overview

Dr. Robert Serio, MD is a Pulmonologist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital.



Dr. Serio works at Champaign Dental Group in Huntsville, AL with other offices in Madison, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Sleep Study and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.