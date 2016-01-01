Dr. Robert Serio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Serio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Serio, MD is a Pulmonologist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital.
Champaign Dental Group420 Lowell Dr SE Fl 5, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 265-5864
Huntsville Hospital Lung Center / Comprehensive Asthma Centet1104 MONROE ST SW, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 265-5864Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Huntsville Hospital Anesthesia245 Governors Dr SE, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 265-8553
Madison Hospital8375 Highway 72 W, Madison, AL 35758 Directions (256) 265-5864
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntsville Hospital
About Dr. Robert Serio, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 47 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Serio has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Serio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Serio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Serio works at
Dr. Serio has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Sleep Study and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Serio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Serio has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Serio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Serio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Serio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.