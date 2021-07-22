Dr. Robert Sergott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sergott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Sergott, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Sergott, MD is a Neuro-Ophthalmology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neuro-Ophthalmology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Sergott works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dept of Neuro-Ophthamology840 Walnut St Ste 930, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sergott?
Dr. Sergott is an exceptional physician. He was able to diagnose my eye problem when no one else could and offer the best treatment.
About Dr. Robert Sergott, MD
- Neuro-Ophthalmology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1285634105
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sergott has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sergott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sergott works at
Dr. Sergott has seen patients for Diplopia, Optic Neuritis and Visual Field Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sergott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Sergott. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sergott.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sergott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sergott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.