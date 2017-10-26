See All Urologists in Naperville, IL
Dr. Robert Seo, MD

Urology
3.9 (11)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Robert Seo, MD is an Urology Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from College Of Physicians and Surgeons, Columbia University New York, Ny and is affiliated with Adventist Hinsdale Hospital, Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, Edward Hospital - Main Campus and Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.

Dr. Seo works at Duly Health and Care - Official in Naperville, IL with other offices in Westmont, IL and Downers Grove, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Duly Health and Care
    1259 Rickert Dr, Naperville, IL 60540 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 469-9200
  2. 2
    Urology
    251 N Cass Ave Ste 150, Westmont, IL 60559 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 790-1221
  3. 3
    DuPage Urology Associates
    3825 Highland Ave Ste 107, Downers Grove, IL 60515 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 369-1572

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
  • Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
  • Edward Hospital - Main Campus
  • Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Stones
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Stones

Treatment frequency



Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Excision of Testicular Lesion Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Robert Seo, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1043268329
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Illinois Med Center Wood St
    Internship
    • Northwestern University Med School Of Chicago
    Medical Education
    • College Of Physicians and Surgeons, Columbia University New York, Ny
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Seo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Seo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Seo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Seo has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Seo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

