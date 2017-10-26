Dr. Robert Seo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Seo, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Seo, MD is an Urology Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from College Of Physicians and Surgeons, Columbia University New York, Ny and is affiliated with Adventist Hinsdale Hospital, Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, Edward Hospital - Main Campus and Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.
Dr. Seo works at
Locations
-
1
Duly Health and Care1259 Rickert Dr, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 469-9200
-
2
Urology251 N Cass Ave Ste 150, Westmont, IL 60559 Directions (630) 790-1221
-
3
DuPage Urology Associates3825 Highland Ave Ste 107, Downers Grove, IL 60515 Directions (630) 369-1572
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
- Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Seo?
Had a very professional and good explanations on my visit. I felt very comfortable and at ease with experience and knowledge of Dr. Seo. Would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Robert Seo, MD
- Urology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1043268329
Education & Certifications
- University Of Illinois Med Center Wood St
- Northwestern University Med School Of Chicago
- College Of Physicians and Surgeons, Columbia University New York, Ny
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seo works at
Dr. Seo has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Seo speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Seo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.