Dr. Robert Seminara, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Seminara works at Robert S Seminara MD in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.