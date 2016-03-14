See All General Surgeons in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Robert Seminara, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (14)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Robert Seminara, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Seminara works at Robert S Seminara MD in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Brooklyn Office
    69 Bay Ridge Pkwy, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 921-1212

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection
Breast Lump
Breast Cancer
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection
Breast Lump

Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 14, 2016
    Very personable and friendly. He spent his time with me, never did I feel rushed. Surgery went well as he assured that it would prior to my procedure. I would recommend Dr. Seminara to anyone in need of his care.
    Jewel in Brooklyn, NY — Mar 14, 2016
    Photo: Dr. Robert Seminara, MD
    About Dr. Robert Seminara, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1215932355
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
