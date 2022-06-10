Dr. Seltzer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Seltzer, MD
Dr. Robert Seltzer, MD is a Dermatologist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Robert B. Seltzer M.d. Inc.960 E Green St Ste 108, Pasadena, CA 91106 Directions (626) 449-3836
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Highly recommend Dr. Seltzer! He and his office are incredible. A friend recommended him and now he's my family's derm and other friends. I cannot recommend him more enthusiastically from laser to general dermatology. A++++++
- Dermatology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1437127099
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
