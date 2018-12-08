Overview

Dr. Robert Seledotis, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI.



Dr. Seledotis works at Robert J. Seledotis DO PC Inc. in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Spondylolisthesis, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.