Dr. Robert Segal, MD is an Urology Specialist in Towson, MD. They graduated from GENEVA GENERAL HOSPITAL / MARION S WHELAN SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center and MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Peyronie's Disease, Testicular Dysfunction and Hypogonadism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 6535 N Charles St Fl 5, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (410) 772-7000
Chesapeake Urology Associates P.A.5601 Loch Raven Blvd Ste 307, Baltimore, MD 21239 Directions (410) 433-7303
Summit Ambulatory Surgical Center LLC3333 N Calvert St Ste 600, Baltimore, MD 21218 Directions (410) 467-7665
Medstar Union Memorial Hospital201 E University Pkwy, Baltimore, MD 21218 Directions (410) 433-7303Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
- MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center
- MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I visit Dr. Segal every 6 months. He is extremely friendly, kind and caring. He always explains things to me and gives helpful advice .I really trust him. A really good Dr and a good man.
- GENEVA GENERAL HOSPITAL / MARION S WHELAN SCHOOL OF NURSING
