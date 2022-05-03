Dr. Robert See, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. See is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert See, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert See, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Palmdale Regional Medical Center.
Dr. See works at
Locations
California Retina Consultants5555 Business Park S Ste 100, Bakersfield, CA 93309 Directions (661) 325-4393
California Retina Consultants38660 Medical Center Dr Ste A250, Palmdale, CA 93551 Directions (661) 951-9519
Hospital Affiliations
- Palmdale Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I love this Dr and the entire staff at California Retina Specialists. So caring, gentle,patient and go way beyond in getting treatments approved and taking care of me every step of the way. God bless Dr See and his staff.
About Dr. Robert See, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cooper Hosp/univ Med Center|Med College Of Ohio
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
