Dr. Robert See, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Robert See, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Palmdale Regional Medical Center.

Dr. See works at California Retina Consultants in Bakersfield, CA with other offices in Palmdale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Uveitis and Iridocyclitis, Iridocyclitis and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    California Retina Consultants
    5555 Business Park S Ste 100, Bakersfield, CA 93309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 325-4393
  2. 2
    California Retina Consultants
    38660 Medical Center Dr Ste A250, Palmdale, CA 93551 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 951-9519

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Palmdale Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Iridocyclitis
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Floaters
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Harada's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Removal of Intraocular Foreign Body Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Sympathetic Uveitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 03, 2022
    I love this Dr and the entire staff at California Retina Specialists. So caring, gentle,patient and go way beyond in getting treatments approved and taking care of me every step of the way. God bless Dr See and his staff.
    Craig Shaver — May 03, 2022
    About Dr. Robert See, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • 1407955073
    Education & Certifications

    • Cooper Hosp/univ Med Center|Med College Of Ohio
    • UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert See, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. See is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. See has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. See accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. See has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. See has seen patients for Uveitis and Iridocyclitis, Iridocyclitis and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. See on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. See. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. See.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. See, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. See appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

