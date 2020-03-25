Dr. Scully has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Scully, MD
Dr. Robert Scully, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Northport, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Medicenter Northport399 Fort Salonga Rd, Northport, NY 11768 Directions (631) 423-5400
City Medical of Upper East Side Pllc234 W Jericho Tpke, Huntington Station, NY 11746 Directions (631) 423-5400
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Scully is a very good doctor I have trust in him.
- Internal Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1346281086
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Scully accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scully has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scully speaks Italian and Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Scully. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scully.
