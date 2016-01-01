Dr. Robert Scribner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scribner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Scribner, MD
Dr. Robert Scribner, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Daly City, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with Ahmc Seton Medical Center.
Mission Physical Therapy1800 Sullivan Ave Rm 308, Daly City, CA 94015 Directions (650) 755-1132
Thomas J Mcgeoy MD1850 Sullivan Ave Ste 300, Daly City, CA 94015 Directions (650) 387-8143
Hospital Affiliations
- Ahmc Seton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Robert Scribner, MD
- General Surgery
- 55 years of experience
- English
- 1336150572
Education & Certifications
- New York University Med Center
- Denver General Hospital
- U Hosp Of San Diego Co
- University of Colorado At Denver
- General Surgery
Dr. Scribner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scribner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scribner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Scribner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scribner.
