Overview

Dr. Robert Scott, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Salem, OR.



Dr. Scott works at Coastline Foot & Ankle Center in Salem, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.