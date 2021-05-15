Dr. Scott Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Scott Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Scott Jr, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.
They frequently treat conditions like Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Back Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 9834 Genesee Ave Ste 223B, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 277-7123
Rodney D. Henderson M.d.2851 S Avenue B Ste 2403, Yuma, AZ 85364 Directions (928) 726-2990
San Diego Sports Medicine & Orthopedics Center6719 Alvarado Rd Ste 200, San Diego, CA 92120 Directions (619) 229-3932Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sharp Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I want to Thank Dr. Scott and his team for making my visit so professional and friendly! Doc did an amazing job helping me with my shoulder and left there feeling like we were old friends. Thanks again to the team! Much Aloha Ken K
About Dr. Robert Scott Jr, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1154433704
Education & Certifications
- George Washington U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scott Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scott Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scott Jr has seen patients for Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Back Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scott Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Scott Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scott Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scott Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scott Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.