Overview

Dr. Robert Scoma, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They completed their fellowship with Umdnj University Hospital



Dr. Scoma works at Robert S Scoma MD in West Palm Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Cancer and Thoracentesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.