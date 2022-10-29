Dr. Robert Scoma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scoma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Scoma, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Scoma, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They completed their fellowship with Umdnj University Hospital
Dr. Scoma works at
Locations
-
1
Robert S Scoma MD PA1411 N Flagler Dr Ste 8300, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (561) 832-1234
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Jupiter Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
The best of the best
About Dr. Robert Scoma, MD
- General Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Umdnj University Hospital
- Lankenau Hospital Med Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scoma has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scoma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scoma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scoma works at
Dr. Scoma has seen patients for Lung Cancer and Thoracentesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scoma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Scoma. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scoma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scoma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scoma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.