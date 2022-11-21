Overview

Dr. Robert Schwartz, MD is a Hepatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hepatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH|University of Mn Med Sch and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Schwartz works at Kidney and Pancreas Transplantation in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.