Dr. Robert Schwartz, MD

Hepatology
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert Schwartz, MD is a Hepatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hepatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH|University of Mn Med Sch and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Schwartz works at Kidney and Pancreas Transplantation in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Interventional Radiology
    1283 York Ave, New York, NY 10065

Admitting Hospitals
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Screening Colonoscopy
Liver Function Test
Gallbladder Scan
Screening Colonoscopy
Liver Function Test
Gallbladder Scan

Screening Colonoscopy
Liver Function Test
Gallbladder Scan
Abdominal Pain
Cirrhosis
Colon Cancer Screening
Colorectal Cancer Screening
Gastritis
Hepatitis A Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Hepatitis C Virus Screening
Hepatitis Screening
Impedance Testing
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia
Malaise and Fatigue
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
pH Probe
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Ultrasound, Endoanal
Ultrasound, Esophageal
VAP Lipid Testing
Wireless pH Testing
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Athlete's Foot
Back Pain
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Crohn's Disease
Diabetes Type 2
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dizziness
Duodenal Polypectomy
Duodenal Ulcer
Duodenitis
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Esophageal Ulcer
Esophageal Varices
Esophagitis
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastric Ulcer
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
Genital Warts
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Disease
Heartburn
Hemochromatosis
Hemorrhoids
Hepatitis B - Immune Response
Hepatitis C
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hiatal Hernia
Hidradenitis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neurogenic Bladder
Non-Neonatal Jaundice
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Postnasal Drip
Potassium Deficiency
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scurvy
  • View other providers who treat Scurvy
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Ulcerative Colitis
Unexplained Weight Loss
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin D Deficiency
Vomiting Disorders
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Nov 21, 2022
    I have been a patient of Dr. Schwartz for several years. He is kind, extremely knowledgeable, and takes the time to answer all of my questions. I trust him completely, and recommend him without reservation.
    Helene Young — Nov 21, 2022
    About Dr. Robert Schwartz, MD

    • Hepatology
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • 1942410063
    Education & Certifications

    • BRIGHAM AND WOMEN'S HOSPITAL
    • Barnes Jewish Hospital
    • Barnes Jewish Hospital
    • UNIV OF MN MED SCH|University of Mn Med Sch
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
