Dr. Schwartz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Schwartz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Schwartz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Norton Hospital.
Dr. Schwartz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Norton Cardiovascular Associates6420 Dutchmans Pkwy Ste 200, Louisville, KY 40205 Directions (502) 891-8400
-
2
Norton Audubon Hospital1 Audubon Plaza Dr, Louisville, KY 40217 Directions (502) 636-7479
Hospital Affiliations
- Norton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Advantage Care Network (ACN)
- Aetna
- Alliance Health Care
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Center Care
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Commission for Children with Special Needs
- CorVel
- Direct Care America/Primary Health Services (DCA/PHS)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Hospice & Palliative Care Services,Inc.
- Humana
- Indiana Health Network
- Kentucky Racing Health and Welfare
- Lincoln
- MDwise
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- National Provider Network
- Owensboro Community Health Network
- Passport Health Plan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Southern Indiana Health Organization (SIHO)
- United Teacher Associates Insurance Company
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
- Vista Health Plan
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schwartz?
Excellent physician & cardiologist. Took great care of me when I was at Norton's Audubon hospital Nov/Dec 2016. Wonderful at communicating about my condition & care. Very pleasant personality. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Robert Schwartz, MD
- Cardiology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1912947946
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schwartz accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schwartz works at
Dr. Schwartz has seen patients for Cardioversion, Elective, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair and Ventricular Fibrillation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schwartz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwartz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwartz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.