Dr. Robert Schwartz, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4 (16)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
Dr. Robert Schwartz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ and is affiliated with Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Schwartz works at Star Bone Joint Center in Las Cruces, NM with other offices in Roswell, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Avascular Necrosis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Southern New Mexico Cancer Center
    150 N Roadrunner Pkwy, Las Cruces, NM 88011
    Sierra Orthopedics
    300 W Country Club Rd Ste 130, Roswell, NM 88201

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Lovelace Health Plan
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Presbyterian Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Jun 30, 2019
    In the past year, Dr. Robert Schwartz has performed hip and total knee replacement surgeries on me. I would recommend Dr. Schwartz enthusiastically and without reservation. He inspires patient confidence because he takes the time to explain the basis of a diagnosis and the procedures that may be necessary, and he does so in language that can be clearly understood. It was quite remarkable how often hospital personnel--nurses, PTs, OTs, aides, even hospital volunteers--expressed positive comments about Dr. Schwartz' professionalism, personal demeanor, and the good outcomes for his patients. Dr. Schwartz offered me the option of a custom-fitted knee prosthesis. This relatively-new technology facilitates a more accurate placement of the prosthesis and Medicare covers it. Best of all, I am back on the golf course.
    Thomas Hoeksema in Las Cruces — Jun 30, 2019
    Orthopedic Surgery
    44 years of experience
    English
    1245223569
    Education & Certifications

    Biomechanics The Hospital For Special Surgery, New York,Ny
    The Hospital For Special Surgery New York,Ny
    The Roosevelt Hospital New York ,Ny
    Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ
    Michigan State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Schwartz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schwartz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schwartz has seen patients for Avascular Necrosis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schwartz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwartz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwartz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

