Dr. Robert Schwarcz, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Schwarcz, MD is an Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Scarsdale, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Montefiore Wakefield Campus.
Locations
Robert M. Schwarcz, MD, FACS14 Harwood Ct, Scarsdale, NY 10583 Directions (914) 363-8644Friday10:00am - 3:00pm
Robert M. Schwarcz, MD, FACS135 E 71st St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 396-4400Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore Wakefield Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding and caring doctor. Beautiful, natural results with cosmetic surgery, and I can not say enough about his concern and professionalism with an urgent medical issue. I believe I received the absolute best care under both circumstances.
About Dr. Robert Schwarcz, MD
- Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1649260746
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Medical Center
- St Luke's Roosevelt Hsp Center
- Howard University College of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Schwarcz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schwarcz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
