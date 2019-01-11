See All Ophthalmologists in Scarsdale, NY
Dr. Robert Schwarcz, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Robert Schwarcz, MD

Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (39)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Robert Schwarcz, MD is an Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Scarsdale, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Montefiore Wakefield Campus.

Dr. Schwarcz works at Robert M. Schwarcz, MD, FACS in Scarsdale, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Robert M. Schwarcz, MD, FACS
    14 Harwood Ct, Scarsdale, NY 10583 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 363-8644
    Friday
    10:00am - 3:00pm
  2. 2
    Robert M. Schwarcz, MD, FACS
    135 E 71st St, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 396-4400
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Montefiore Wakefield Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Skin Cancer
Black Eye
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Skin Cancer
Black Eye

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Oculoplastics Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Stretch Marks Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Schwarcz?

    Jan 11, 2019
    Outstanding and caring doctor. Beautiful, natural results with cosmetic surgery, and I can not say enough about his concern and professionalism with an urgent medical issue. I believe I received the absolute best care under both circumstances.
    Susan K. in Bergen County , NJ — Jan 11, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Robert Schwarcz, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Robert Schwarcz, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Schwarcz to family and friends

    Dr. Schwarcz's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Schwarcz

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Robert Schwarcz, MD.

    About Dr. Robert Schwarcz, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1649260746
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UCLA Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • St Luke's Roosevelt Hsp Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Howard University College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Schwarcz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwarcz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schwarcz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schwarcz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwarcz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwarcz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwarcz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwarcz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Robert Schwarcz, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.