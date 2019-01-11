Overview

Dr. Robert Schwarcz, MD is an Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Scarsdale, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Montefiore Wakefield Campus.



Dr. Schwarcz works at Robert M. Schwarcz, MD, FACS in Scarsdale, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.