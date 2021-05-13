Dr. Schutt III has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Schutt III, MD
Dr. Robert Schutt III, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.
Memorial Hermann Medical Group - Cardiology Memorial City925 Gessner Rd Ste 400, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 467-0605Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Seton Family of Doctors1301 W 38th St, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 324-2705
- 3 200 County Road 340A Bldg 4, Burnet, TX 78611 Directions (512) 715-3032
- 4 1004 W 32nd St Unit 300, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 324-2705
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Schutt has been a fantastic doc while he's been at Hermann Memorial. Sad to see him leave, but hoping he's happy at his new practice. He's always taken the time to listen to my concerns and when I presented with an arrhythmia that he couldn't figure out, he wasn't shy about sending me to a specialist. He genuinely wants the best for his patients!
- Cardiology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1144454349
- TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
