Dr. Robert Schuster, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Dadeville, AL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SASKATCHEWAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with East Alabama Medical Center, Lake Martin Community Hospital and Russell Medical Center.



Dr. Schuster works at Florida Medical Clinic - Endocrinology in Dadeville, AL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.