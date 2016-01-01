Dr. Schumeister has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Schumeister, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Schumeister, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 62 Chestnut St Bldg 4D, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 569-1133
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Robert Schumeister, MD
- Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1700935186
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schumeister has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schumeister has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schumeister on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Schumeister. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schumeister.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schumeister, there are benefits to both methods.