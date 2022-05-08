See All Gastroenterologists in West Orange, NJ
Dr. Robert Schuman, MD

Gastroenterology
5 (88)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert Schuman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.

Dr. Schuman works at Bariatric Associates in West Orange, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Affiliates In Gastroenterology
    101 Old Short Hills Rd Fl 3, West Orange, NJ 07052

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Esophagitis
Reflux Esophagitis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Esophagitis
Reflux Esophagitis

Treatment frequency



Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Copper Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Giardiasis Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 88 ratings
Patient Ratings (88)
5 Star
(81)
4 Star
(3)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
May 08, 2022
Dr. Schuman is an incredible compassionate physician. He has such a strong work ethic, is very knowledge and he has excellent personable skills. He takes his time to explain medical terminology and always goes above and beyond to make others feel comfortable. I trust Dr. Schuman with my life, my fathers life and my friends lives. He is the best!
Meg R — May 08, 2022
About Dr. Robert Schuman, MD

  Gastroenterology
  33 years of experience
  English, Spanish
  1689774713
Education & Certifications

  New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center
  New York and Presbyterian Hospital-Cornell Campus
  New York and Presbyterian Hospital-Cornell Campus
  DUKE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Robert Schuman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schuman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Schuman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Schuman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Schuman works at Bariatric Associates in West Orange, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Schuman’s profile.

Dr. Schuman has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schuman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

88 patients have reviewed Dr. Schuman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schuman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schuman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schuman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

