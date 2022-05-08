Overview

Dr. Robert Schuman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.



Dr. Schuman works at Bariatric Associates in West Orange, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

