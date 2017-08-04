Overview

Dr. Robert Schumaker, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Morristown, TN. They specialize in Hematology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Jefferson Memorial Hospital, Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System, Newport Medical Center, Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center and University of Tennessee Medical Center.



Dr. Schumaker works at Texas Breast Specialists in Morristown, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Vitamin B12 Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.