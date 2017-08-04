Dr. Robert Schumaker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schumaker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Schumaker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Schumaker, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Morristown, TN. They specialize in Hematology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Jefferson Memorial Hospital, Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System, Newport Medical Center, Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center and University of Tennessee Medical Center.
Dr. Schumaker works at
Locations
-
1
Tn Cancer Specialists Pllc420 W Morris Blvd Ste 410, Morristown, TN 37813 Directions (423) 587-0491
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Memorial Hospital
- Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System
- Newport Medical Center
- Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schumaker?
Dr. Shumaker is an excellent oncologist, he cares so much about his patient and also with the family member. The clinic staff are wonderful that you will feel the compassion from the front desk to seeing Dr. Shumaker. He takes time to help and give lots of option and very caring for a Doctor. He take care of his patient so special. I cannot thank him enough for what he have done for my Mother In Law that is under his care. If you like the best Doctor that cares and excellent with his field
About Dr. Robert Schumaker, MD
- Hematology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1679573752
Education & Certifications
- University Tx Southwestern Med School
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schumaker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schumaker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schumaker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schumaker works at
Dr. Schumaker has seen patients for Anemia and Vitamin B12 Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schumaker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Schumaker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schumaker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schumaker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schumaker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.