Overview

Dr. Robert Schulze, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.



Dr. Schulze works at Prisma Health Cardiology in Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Prinzmetal Angina, Heart Disease and Congestive Heart Failure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.