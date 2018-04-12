Dr. Robert Schulman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schulman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Schulman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Schulman, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.
Dr. Schulman works at
Locations
Schulman Medical Associates PC901 48th St, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Directions (718) 633-4265
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Schulman is an excellent diagnostician. After going to several other doctors he found my problem and fixed it. I would recommend him highly
About Dr. Robert Schulman, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 53 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
