Dr. Robert Schramm, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Universita Degli Studi Di Palermo, Facolta Di Medicina E Chirurgia and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.
Dr. Schramm works at
Steven Birnbach MD660 Glades Rd Ste 420, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Directions (561) 368-7006
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
I first saw Dr. Schramm about 9 months ago. He has helped me tremendously with my asthma and related condition. Thank you Dr. Schramm.
About Dr. Robert Schramm, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 35 years of experience
- English, French, French Creole, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1972516979
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ
- Umdnj New Jersey Med School
- Jersey Shore Med Center
- Universita Degli Studi Di Palermo, Facolta Di Medicina E Chirurgia
- Allergy & Immunology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
