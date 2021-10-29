Overview

Dr. Robert Schorlemer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School.



Dr. Schorlemer works at IPC The Hospitalist Company in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Pap Smear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.