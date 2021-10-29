Dr. Robert Schorlemer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schorlemer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Schorlemer, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Schorlemer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School.
Dr. Schorlemer works at
Locations
-
1
Methodist Hospital7700 Floyd Curl Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 614-9400
-
2
San Antonio Office7220 Louis Pasteur Dr Ste 140, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 233-7175
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Thank you for saving my life when I trusted no one ! That was 16 years ago ?? A very gifted & special man from Heaven ?? GODSpeed Robert in your last chapters. Grateful ! Love Always ... Marilyn
About Dr. Robert Schorlemer, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 59 years of experience
- English
- 1871561993
Education & Certifications
- Bexar Co Teaching Hosp
- U Ark Med Ctr
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
