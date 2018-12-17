Overview

Dr. Robert Schoen, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Guilford, CT. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital, Middlesex Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Schoen works at New Haven Rheumatology in Guilford, CT with other offices in Milford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.