Dr. Robert Schoen, MD
Dr. Robert Schoen, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Guilford, CT. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital, Middlesex Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.
New Haven Rheumatology PC47 Clapboard Hill Rd Ste 2, Guilford, CT 06437 Directions (203) 533-7159
Southern Ct Women's Health Care Associates PC247 Broad St, Milford, CT 06460 Directions (203) 878-4312
- Bridgeport Hospital
- Middlesex Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Schoen is very kind, caring and thorough on his evaluations and testing. He has taken care of myself and my adult children When urgent rheumatology medical care Was needed. I highly recommend him. Registered Nurse
- Rheumatology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Schoen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schoen has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schoen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Schoen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schoen.
