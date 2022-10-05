Dr. Robert Schnitzler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schnitzler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Schnitzler, MD
Dr. Robert Schnitzler, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Fort Duncan Regional Medical Center, Methodist Hospital and Methodist Hospital Stone Oak.
Schnitzler Cardiovascular Consultants Pllc8122 Datapoint Dr Ste 700, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 615-0600
Methodist Stone Oak Hospital1139 E Sonterra Blvd, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 615-0600
- Fort Duncan Regional Medical Center
- Methodist Hospital
- Methodist Hospital Stone Oak
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Schnitzler is one of the nation’s best yet he makes you feel like you’re one of his only patients. His expertise and ability to explain the complexities of cardiac care and health is invaluable.
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Schnitzler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schnitzler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schnitzler has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schnitzler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Schnitzler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schnitzler.
