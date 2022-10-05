Overview

Dr. Robert Schnitzler, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Fort Duncan Regional Medical Center, Methodist Hospital and Methodist Hospital Stone Oak.



Dr. Schnitzler works at Schnitzler Cardiovasculr Cnslts in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.