Overview

Dr. Robert Schnipper, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NWU FIENBERG SCH OF MED.



Dr. Schnipper works at Jacksonville Eye Center in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract Removal Surgery, Glaucoma Surgery and Cataract along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.