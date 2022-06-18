Dr. Schnackenberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Schnackenberg, MD
Dr. Robert Schnackenberg, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 62 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Musc Health Kershaw Medical Center and Prisma Health Baptist Hospital.
Carolina Psychiatric Care LLC1415 Blanding St Ste 4, Columbia, SC 29201 Directions (803) 779-7500
Hospital Affiliations
- Musc Health Kershaw Medical Center
- Prisma Health Baptist Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
This guy knows what he is doing.
About Dr. Robert Schnackenberg, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 62 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
- Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Schnackenberg accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Schnackenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schnackenberg.
