Dr. Robert Schmidt, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Schmidt, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from BAYLOR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Chippenham Hospital, Johnston-Willis Hospital and Henrico Doctors' Hospital.
Locations
West End Facial Plastic Surgery1630 Wilkes Ridge Pkwy Ste 104, Richmond, VA 23233 Directions (804) 373-6507Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Chippenham Hospital
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
After going through a rough patch, Dr. Schmidt was recommended to me by hospital staff. Although the timing was unlikely, three in the morning to be exact, Dr. Schmidt was quick to access the situation and provide the exact care I needed. He made sure to explain the process of his actions as I do not have a background in the medical field. We both shared laughed as we were incredibly tired and I am grateful the situation was handled extremely well. The healing process is going smoothly, and I have excited to see the results. Thank you again Dr. Schmidt for such a positive experience with your practice.
About Dr. Robert Schmidt, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Virginia Commonwealth University Health System
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- BAYLOR COLL OF MED
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schmidt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schmidt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schmidt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Schmidt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schmidt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schmidt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schmidt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.