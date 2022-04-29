Overview

Dr. Robert Schmid, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center, Covenant Medical Center - Lakeside, Grace Clinic at 50th and University Medical Center.



Dr. Schmid works at Robert P Schmid MD in Lubbock, TX with other offices in Midland, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.