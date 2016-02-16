Dr. Robert Schilken, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schilken is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Schilken, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Schilken, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital.
Dr. Schilken works at
Locations
Allegheny Orthopedic Associates1307 Federal St Ste 2, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Directions (877) 660-6777
Allegheny Orthopaedic Associates59 Fort Couch Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15241 Directions (412) 851-5133
- 3 160 Gallery Dr Ste 100, Canonsburg, PA 15317 Directions (877) 660-6777
Allegheny Hlth Ntwk Surgery Ctr Bethel Park LLC990 Higbee Dr, Bethel Park, PA 15102 Directions (412) 854-7900
Hospital Affiliations
- Allegheny General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr was spot on with my diagnosis on first visit with no MRI
About Dr. Robert Schilken, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schilken has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schilken accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schilken has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schilken has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schilken on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Schilken. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schilken.
