Dr. Robert Schiff, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Dr. Robert Schiff, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Aiea, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine and is affiliated with Pali Momi Medical Center.

Dr. Schiff works at MDVIP - Aiea, Hawaii in Aiea, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    MDVIP - Aiea, Hawaii
    98-1079 Moanalua Rd Ste 610, Aiea, HI 96701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 482-6240

Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Joint Pain
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Joint Pain

    Aetna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 28, 2022
    Amazing doctor has answers when nobody else does
    Donna Lynch — Oct 28, 2022
    • Internal Medicine
    • 42 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1235234378
    • U Hawaii Sch Med
    • Prince Georges Hospital Center
    • University of Maryland School Medicine
    • Internal Medicine
    • Pali Momi Medical Center

    Dr. Robert Schiff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schiff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schiff has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schiff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Schiff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schiff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schiff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schiff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

