Dr. Robert Schiff, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Schiff, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Aiea, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine and is affiliated with Pali Momi Medical Center.
Dr. Schiff works at
Locations
-
1
MDVIP - Aiea, Hawaii98-1079 Moanalua Rd Ste 610, Aiea, HI 96701 Directions (808) 482-6240
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing doctor has answers when nobody else does
About Dr. Robert Schiff, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1235234378
Education & Certifications
- U Hawaii Sch Med
- Prince Georges Hospital Center
- University of Maryland School Medicine
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- Pali Momi Medical Center
