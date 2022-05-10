Dr. Robert Scharf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scharf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Scharf, MD
Dr. Robert Scharf, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco.
Robert M. Scharf M.d.1645 Dorchester Dr, Plano, TX 75075 Directions (972) 596-3328
Once his thorough examination discovered I had an eye disease his furious search for any cure or assistance began! He has never stopped striving for my betterment since. I am eternally grateful to Dr. Scharf and each support team member.
About Dr. Robert Scharf, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 55 years of experience
- English
- 1417955139
- University of California-San Francisco
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco
- California State University, Los Angeles
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Scharf has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scharf accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scharf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Scharf. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scharf.
