Dr. Robert Scharf, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
55 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Robert Scharf, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco.

Dr. Scharf works at SCHARF, ROBERT M, M.D. PA in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Robert M. Scharf M.d.
    Robert M. Scharf M.d.
1645 Dorchester Dr, Plano, TX 75075
(972) 596-3328

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Conjunctivitis
Glaucoma
Visual Field Defects
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Glaucoma
Visual Field Defects

Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Treatment Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Fitting Services Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    May 10, 2022
    Once his thorough examination discovered I had an eye disease his furious search for any cure or assistance began! He has never stopped striving for my betterment since. I am eternally grateful to Dr. Scharf and each support team member.
    About Dr. Robert Scharf, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 55 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1417955139
    Education & Certifications

    • University of California-San Francisco
    Internship
    • Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco
    Undergraduate School
    • California State University, Los Angeles
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Scharf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scharf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Scharf has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Scharf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Scharf works at SCHARF, ROBERT M, M.D. PA in Plano, TX. View the full address on Dr. Scharf’s profile.

    Dr. Scharf has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scharf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Scharf. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scharf.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scharf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scharf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

