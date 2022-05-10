Overview

Dr. Robert Scharf, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco.



Dr. Scharf works at SCHARF, ROBERT M, M.D. PA in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.