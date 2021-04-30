Overview

Dr. Robert Schanzer, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.



Dr. Schanzer works at Advanced Cardiovascular Medicine in Edison, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.