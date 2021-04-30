Dr. Robert Schanzer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schanzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Schanzer, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Schanzer, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.
Dr. Schanzer works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Cardiovascular Medicine1 Ethel Rd Ste 106D, Edison, NJ 08817 Directions (848) 288-9650
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Schanzer’s analytical skills are laudable.My first visit was thorough and he was patiently answering all my questions.Furthermore he asked if all my queries were answered.This is a rarity.I am-happy the way the issue was seen and addressed.His staff and the technician make you feel comfortable and are compassionate
About Dr. Robert Schanzer, MD
- Cardiology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1114923661
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schanzer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schanzer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Schanzer using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Schanzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schanzer works at
Dr. Schanzer has seen patients for Chest Pain, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schanzer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Schanzer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schanzer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schanzer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schanzer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.