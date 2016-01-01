Dr. Robert Schafer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schafer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Schafer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Schafer, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from Paul L. Foster School of Medicine at Texas Tech University and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital.
Dr. Schafer works at
Locations
The Children's Clinic4001 Dale St Ste 213, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 931-5244Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:30am - 12:00pmSunday11:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Robert Schafer, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1134583032
Education & Certifications
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso
- Paul L. Foster School of Medicine at Texas Tech University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schafer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schafer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schafer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schafer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schafer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schafer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.