Dr. Robert Schaefer, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Schaefer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Somerset, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Dr. Schaefer works at
Locations
Robert M Schaefer MD680 Easton Ave Ste 2, Somerset, NJ 08873 Directions (732) 679-6705
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing Doctor who cares about his patients!
About Dr. Robert Schaefer, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schaefer accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Schaefer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Schaefer has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, and more.
Dr. Schaefer speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Schaefer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schaefer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schaefer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.