Dr. Robert Scarlatelli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scarlatelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Scarlatelli, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Scarlatelli, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Plymouth, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth.
Dr. Scarlatelli works at
Locations
-
1
Robert Scarlatelli M.d. LLC30 Resnik Rd, Plymouth, MA 02360 Directions (508) 746-2900
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Scarlatelli?
Very thorough and a great communicator. The best cardiologist in the area. Thanks
About Dr. Robert Scarlatelli, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1205876737
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scarlatelli has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scarlatelli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scarlatelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scarlatelli works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Scarlatelli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scarlatelli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scarlatelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scarlatelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.