Overview

Dr. Robert Scacheri, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dover, DE. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus.



Dr. Scacheri works at Dedicated To Women OB/GYN, P.A. in Dover, DE with other offices in Middletown, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Ovarian Cysts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.