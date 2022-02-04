Dr. Robert Savino, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Savino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Savino, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Savino, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital and Sharon Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 25 Germantown Rd, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 794-5620
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
- Sharon Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Robert Savino is Wonderful he is towards his Patients. He’s very knowledgeable, Caring , Kind, Considerate and informative., towards me and I’m sure all his Patients would feel the same. I’m Greatfull to have Dr. Savino as my doctor..
About Dr. Robert Savino, DO
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1700807245
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
