Overview

Dr. Robert Savino, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital and Sharon Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.