Dr. Robert Saunders, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saunders is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Saunders, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Saunders, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rogersville, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from East Tennessee State University/James H Quillen College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Holston Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Saunders works at
Locations
-
1
Ballad Medical Associates Rogersville405 Scenic Dr, Rogersville, TN 37857 Directions (423) 272-2111Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Wellmont Medical Associates OB/GYN Kingsport105 W Park Dr, Kingsport, TN 37660 Directions (423) 224-3220
-
3
WMA Women's Health at Kingsport Holston Valley130 W Ravine Rd Ste 3A, Kingsport, TN 37660 Directions (423) 224-3220
Hospital Affiliations
- Holston Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Saunders?
He is by far the greatest OBGYN I have ever been to! He has a superb bedside manor and is very polite and respectful. He goes above and beyond to insure the health and safety of both mother and child.
About Dr. Robert Saunders, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1265409809
Education & Certifications
- Union Memorial Hospital
- East Tennessee State University/James H Quillen College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saunders has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saunders accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saunders has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saunders works at
Dr. Saunders has seen patients for Pap Smear, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saunders on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Saunders. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saunders.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saunders, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saunders appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.