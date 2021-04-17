Dr. Robert Saunders Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saunders Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Saunders Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Saunders Jr, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital and Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital.
Dr. Saunders Jr works at
Locations
-
1
Allergy & ENT Associates- Memorial/Town & Country8800 Katy Fwy Ste 250, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 461-6711Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:30am - 6:30pmFriday7:00am - 2:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Elderplan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Texas True Choice
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Saunders Jr?
Absolutely thrilled with my visit to see Dr. Saunders! He made me feel so much better about my asthma plan and I am happy to have him helping me. He’s so friendly and knowledgeable, if you have allergies or asthma you will be in great hands.
About Dr. Robert Saunders Jr, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1184621765
Education & Certifications
- University Of California, Davis Medical School
- Keesler USAF Med Ctr
- University of Mississippi
- Mississippi State University Starksville, Ms
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saunders Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saunders Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saunders Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saunders Jr works at
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Saunders Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saunders Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saunders Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saunders Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.