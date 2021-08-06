Dr. Robert Satterly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Satterly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Satterly, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Satterly, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Wilson, NC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Wilson Medical Center.
Locations
Eastern Carolina ENT2801 Wooten Blvd SW Ste A, Wilson, NC 27893 Directions (252) 291-2525
Hospital Affiliations
- Wilson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
This is the nicest and most patient doctor that I have ever met. The ladies at the office are awesome. I highly recommend this office. I can hear again.
About Dr. Robert Satterly, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1386717320
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
