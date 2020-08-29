Dr. Robert Sataloff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sataloff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Sataloff, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Sataloff, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurotology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Sataloff works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Philadelphia Ear, Nose and Throat Associates219 N Broad St Fl 10, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 762-5530
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Golden Rule
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Independence Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sataloff?
Very caring, ask questions, understands your health issues.
About Dr. Robert Sataloff, MD
- Neurotology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1619932514
Education & Certifications
- University Mich Hospital
- University Mich Hosp
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sataloff has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sataloff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sataloff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sataloff works at
Dr. Sataloff has seen patients for Vocal Cord Paralysis, Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sataloff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Sataloff. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sataloff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sataloff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sataloff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.