Dr. Robert Sataloff, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurotology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Sataloff works at Philadelphia Ear, Nose and Throat Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Vocal Cord Paralysis, Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.