Dr. Robert Sarro, MD

Dermatology
4 (46)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Robert Sarro, MD is a dermatologist in Boca Raton, FL. He currently practices at Premier Dermatology Partners and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital. He accepts multiple insurance plans, including Medicare.

Locations

    Dermatology
    951 NW 13th St Ste 2D, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 862-5021
    Dermatology
    3100 S Federal Hwy Ste 8, Delray Beach, FL 33483 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 278-1362
    Dermatology
    7280 W Palmetto Park Rd Ste 207, Boca Raton, FL 33433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 368-1440

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Itchy Skin
Shingles
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
  • Anthem
  • Assurant Health
  • AvMed
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • Commercial Insurance Company
  • Coventry Health Care
  • EmblemHealth
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Golden Rule
  • Humana
  • Medicaid
  • Medicare
  • Molina Healthcare
  • MultiPlan
  • Tricare
  • UnitedHealthCare

About Dr. Robert Sarro, MD

  • Dermatology
  • 25 years of experience
  • English, Spanish
  • Male
  • 1164403192
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

  • Cleve Clin Foundation
  • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
  • Rutgers
  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital

Patient Satisfaction

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 46 ratings
Patient Ratings (46)
5 Star
(33)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(2)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(11)
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Robert Sarro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sarro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Sarro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Sarro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Sarro has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Shingles and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sarro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

46 patients have reviewed Dr. Sarro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sarro.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sarro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sarro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.