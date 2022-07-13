Overview

Dr. Robert Santrock, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Worthington, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Santrock works at Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Center in Worthington, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.